Clinica Sierra Vista is offering flu vaccines in an effort to prevent a rush of flu cases during an overlap of the COVID-19 period and flu season.
According to a news release from Clinica, appointments can be made by calling 833-278-4584. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that individuals get their annual flu shot by the end of October, the news release states.
"Influenza is a potentially serious disease that can lead to hospitalization and sometimes even death," said Dr. Olga Meave, chief medical officer at Clinica Sierra Vista. "The annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to help protect against flu.
“Every flu season is different, and influenza can affect people differently. Vaccination has been shown to have many benefits including reducing the risk of flu illnesses, hospitalizations and even the risk of flu-related death in children."