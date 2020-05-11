Clinica Sierra Vista has been awarded $2.2 million to expand COVID-19 testing and secure personal protective gear for employees, according to a news release from the health care provider.
The funding is provided under the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act and is distributed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
In addition to procuring PPE, the funds will go toward training for performing testing, lab services and expanding testing centers.
“Every day we are working to keep our staff and patients safe amid this crisis,” said Stacy Ferreira, Clinica Sierra Vista’s interim CEO. “The cost of securing PPE continues to be one of our greatest expenses. This additional funding will help cover the cost of protecting our staff and patients who need in-person care.”
Clinica Sierra Vista provides testing at 23 sites throughout the Central Valley. In the news release, Clinica said it’s tested 1,778 patients for COVID-19, with 283 positive results and 1,374 returning negative.
