CityServe announced on Friday that it would be hosting a blood drive on Monday with Houchin Blood Bank in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
The “Give it Up!” blood drive is scheduled to take place at City Center located at 3201 F St. from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
“We are so excited to be working with Houchin Community Blood Bank to be able to meet the need for blood in our community,” says, Robin Robinson, CityServe community engagement and church development director. “Donated blood only has a 42-day shelf life, so it’s important that those who can, come out and give during this time.”
