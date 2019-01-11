An around-the-clock closure of F Street scheduled for this weekend has been postponed.
The Thomas Roads Improvement Program said the work will be rescheduled at a later date. A reason for the delay was not provided. Despite the postponement, next week’s closure at Drake and 24th streets is still planned.
Drake Street will be closed from 7 a.m. on Monday through 7 p.m. on Friday for drainage work to be done as part of the 24th Street Improvement Project.
