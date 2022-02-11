City officials announces several lane closures

City of Bakersfield officials announced several lane closures to facilitate road maintenance and improvements.
Stockdale Highway will be closed in both directions between McDonald Way and North Stine Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night on Feb. 13-17. The closure is needed for falsework installation.
During the closure, residents can detour around the work zone by using McDonald Way or Real Road to enter or exit the neighborhood. All other traffic will be routed around the area using Oak Street and California Avenue.
One lane will be closed in both directions on Rosedale Highway, between Calloway Drive and Verdugo Lane, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Feb. 13-18. One lane will remain open while the work is underway. The closure is needed for curb and gutter removal, according to city officials.
Commerce Drive will be closed in both directions from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Feb. 16-17. The closure is scheduled for the removal of falsework.