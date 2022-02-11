City officials announces several closures for road, bridge work

City of Bakersfield officials announced several closures to facilitate road maintenance and improvements next week.
Stockdale Highway will be closed in both directions between McDonald Way and North Stine Road from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night on Feb. 13-17. The closure is needed for falsework installation.
During the closure, residents can detour around the work zone by using McDonald Way or Real Road to enter or exit the neighborhood. All other traffic will be routed around the area using Oak Street and California Avenue.
One lane will be closed in both directions on Rosedale Highway, between Calloway Drive and Verdugo Lane, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Feb. 13-18. One lane will remain open while the work is underway. The closure is needed for curb and gutter removal, according to city officials.
Commerce Drive will be closed in both directions from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Feb. 16-17. The closure is scheduled for the removal of falsework.
A temporary full closure of the Manor Street Bridge over the Kern River is planned starting Monday.
Starting at 8:30 a.m., the northbound and southbound lanes over the Manor Street Bridge will be closed until 4:30 p.m. each day through Thursday.
A detour plan will be in place at Roberts Lane for southbound traffic and at Union Avenue for northbound lanes during the closures. Traffic delays are expected as a result of this work. Drivers are asked to use caution and plan for extra travel time if driving through the area, or to use alternate routes.
The work requiring these closures is expected to be completed on Thursday.
These closures are part of the bridge rehabilitation project that started in May 2020.