The city of Tehachapi on Friday declared a local emergency in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and following Gov. Gavin Newsom's stay-at-home order.
Tehachapi Mayor Susan Wiggins signed the local resolution Friday, according to a city news release. It has be ratified by the City Council at a special meeting within the next seven days, the city news release said.
That meeting day and time will be issued at least 24 hours in advance and use remote access for councilmembers and the public.
"The city of Tehachapi urges compliance with the governor’s stay-at-home order," the city said, noting it remains in close communication with public health and other officials.
The order, the city said, does not impact essential services such as the Tehachapi Police Department, Kern County Fire Department for which the city contracts, and water, sewer and trash services.
