City of Bakersfield announces temporary nighttime closure for Highway 58 at Chester

The city of Bakersfield announced a nighttime closure has been scheduled for the westbound lanes of Highway 58 at Chester Avenue. This closure is scheduled for 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday night.
The closure is needed for sign installation, according to a city news release.
During this closure, all motorists will be detoured to exit and head north at Chester Avenue, then west on Brundage Lane. At Wible Road/Oak Street, northbound motorists can travel north on Oak Street, west on California Avenue and then enter the northbound lanes of Highway 99. Southbound motorists from Brundage Lane can head south on Wible Road, west on Ming Avenue and then enter the southbound lanes of Highway 99.