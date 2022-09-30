 Skip to main content
City of Bakersfield announces temporary nighttime closure for Highway 58 at Chester

Slide Traffic Alert

The city of  Bakersfield announced a nighttime closure has been scheduled for the westbound lanes of Highway 58 at Chester Avenue. This closure is scheduled for 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting Monday night.

The closure is needed for sign installation, according to a city news release.

