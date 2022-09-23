 Skip to main content
City of Bakersfield announces road closure on Chester Avenue

The city of Bakersfield announced lane closures for the southbound side of Chester Avenue to happen Saturday in the "early morning" hours, although city officials did not have an exact time as of Friday afternoon.  

The two southbound lanes of Chester Avenue will be temporarily closed to traffic early Saturday morning, according to a city news release.

