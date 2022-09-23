City of Bakersfield announces road closure on Chester Avenue

The city of Bakersfield announced lane closures for the southbound side of Chester Avenue to happen Saturday in the "early morning" hours, although city officials did not have an exact time as of Friday afternoon.
The two southbound lanes of Chester Avenue will be temporarily closed to traffic early Saturday morning, according to a city news release.
The expected two- to four-hour closure of Chester Avenue between 21st and 20th Streets is needed as part of the emergency demolition of a fire-damaged building at 2011 Chester Avenue.
A detour plan will be in place for traffic at 21st Street: southbound traffic will be sent west on 21st Street to Eye Street south, then east on 19th Street.
Northbound traffic is not expected to be impacted, according to the release.