City of Bakersfield announces repaving project

The city of Bakersfield expects to start a repaving project on the Kern River Parkway’s multiuse path next week, which requires multiple partial closures of different sections of the path, city officials announced Wednesday.
Starting at 7 a.m. Monday, the city’s Streets Division will close the path between the Manor Street Bridge and the Chester Avenue Bridge until Feb. 16. This closure will be around the clock until the work is completed.
Additional around-the-clock closures are planned to start at 7 a.m. each date as follows: from Feb. 16-18, between Chester Avenue Bridge and Golden State Avenue Bridge; Feb. 18-22, between Golden State Avenue Bridge and 24th Street Bridge; and Feb. 22-23, between the 24th Street Bridge and Highway 99 Bridge.