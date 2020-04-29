The City of Bakersfield has announced modifications, cancellations or postponements of upcoming events because of COVID-19 precautions, according to a news release from the city manager’s office.
The May 6 City Council meeting at 3:30 p.m. has been rescheduled to 4:30 p.m. and will not be open to the public. The meeting will be broadcast live and public comments will be accepted until 1 p.m. the day of the meeting. The 5:15 p.m. meeting the same day will have limited public access and will have an abbreviated agenda, according to the news release.
Public comment may be submitted by email at city_clerk@bakersfieldcity.us or by leaving a voicemail at 326-3100. Voicemail messages must be no longer than three minutes and received by 4 p.m. the Tuesday before the meeting, according to the news release.
Members of the public may view both meetings live online at https://bakersfield.novusagenda.com/AgendaPublic/.
Also, these upcoming events are canceled or postponed until further notice:
* The first Saturday Cleanup hosted by Keep Bakersfield Beautiful has been canceled
* The Fun Run at the Park at Riverwalk has been canceled
* The low-cost monthly pet vaccination clinic held by the Bakersfield Animal Care Center has been postponed until further notice
* The Mother’s Day Run at the Park at Riverwalk has been canceled
(2) comments
The whole idea of social distancing is simple.
Get to the point that every infected person is infecting LESS than one other person. Then, you can track it, and squash it.
By staying home you help that.
This virus, when left unchecked, infects 3 people for every 1 person infected. THAT is how you destroy your economy. THAT is how you overwhelm your health care system.
Use your brains people.
Stop trolling...
