City Council candidate and former mayoral candidate Gilberto De La Torre was among four people in Kern County charged with voter fraud and perjury offenses stemming from the 2016 election, according to the District Attorney's office.
De La Torre, John Byrne and Fernando Osorio were charged with misdemeanor voter fraud, and Robert Lopez Jr. with perjury, a felony, according to a news release.
De La Torre and Byrne are charged under subsection (b) of Elections Code 18560, which states "being entitled to vote at an election, votes more than once, attempts to vote more than once, or knowingly hands in two or more ballots folded together at that election."
Osorio is charged under subsection (a), which states "not being entitled to vote at an election, fraudulently votes or fraudulently attempts to vote at that election."
Lopez is accused of falsely claiming non-citizenship on a jury summons to avoid jury duty.
No arraignment dates have been set.
Deputy District Attorney Chris E. Dominguez said the DA's Public Integrity Unit is examining more than 100 cases of potential voter fraud stemming from the 2016 election.
Interviewed by The Californian last month, De La Torre, 26, said he wanted to be a voice for the people of Ward 1 because he grew up in and has a love for the area. The Cal State Bakersfield graduate student said he would leave the sales tax decision to the voters and would like to see the medical marijuana dispensary ban remain in place.
In 2016, De La Torre was one of 25 candidates to run for mayor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.