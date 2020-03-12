Due to California authorities requesting a ban on public events of more than 250 people, the Cirque du Soleil show "Axel" at Mechanics Bank Arena has been canceled.
The ice-based show was set to run March 14 and 15.
Ticket holders will receive an official email on how to proceed with the cancellation. If tickets were purchased through axs.com or the call center, the tickets will automatically be refunded.
According to a Cirque du Soleil press release, the touring division of Cirque du Soleil will work to reschedule these dates in upcoming weeks.
For any questions, contact the Mechanics Bank Arena box office or Cirque du Soleil customer service at 1-877-924-7783.
