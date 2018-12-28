Chris Burrous, a KTLA anchor and former KGET anchor, was found dead on Thursday at the age of 43, according to the KTLA.
The Los Angeles station said Burrous was found unresponsive at a Glendale hotel on Thursday afternoon. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment but was pronounced dead a short time later.
Glendale police say they it is believed the death may be the result of a drug overdose but said the cause of death is still being investigated.
Burrous had been a morning news anchor at KTLA since 2011. Prior to that, he worked as an anchor at KGET in Bakersfield from 1999 to 2004, according to the station. He also worked at other stations in the Valley including KGPE in Fresno.
“Since joining the KTLA team in 2011, Chris Burrous did it all,” the station said in a Facebook post. “He wore reporter, anchor and even meteorologist hats. His talent brought smiles to our faces when he kept it light on the KTLA 5 Weekend Morning News, and tears to our eyes while covering hard news.”
Burrous leaves behind a wife and 9-year-old daughter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.