A 45-year-old woman from Reno, Nev., may have suffered a medical condition Monday before her vehicle crashed into a speed limit sign off a road near Taft, according to the California Highway Patrol's Buttonwillow office.
It happened at about 3:32 p.m. Monday at Harrison Street south of Cedar Avenue. The CHP reports that the woman was traveling south on Harrison Street just north of Cedar Avenue, where her vehicle came to a complete stop about 40 feet south of the intersection with Cedar Avenue.
She was stopped for about 17 seconds before the vehicle slowly rolled through the intersection with Cedar Avenue and stopped about 265 feet south of the intersection after hitting a speed limit sign.
Good Samaritans got her out of the vehicle and life-saving measures were tried.
