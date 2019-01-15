During the past few months, the California Highway Patrol has received several 911 calls reporting people posing as disabled motorists in order to receive money from passing drivers.
Officers said the vehicles used in the incidents — which have been reported from cities and highways throughout the Central Valley — have been described as dark-colored SUVs, many with out of state license plates.
According to the reports, if motorists don't stop for the disabled vehicle a man jumps in front of them and says he wants to sell gold jewelry for money to get home, feed his family or buy gas.
The suspects also ask motorists to go to an ATM and get cash for them, and have become aggressive and chased people who refuse.
Anyone with information regarding these incidents is asked to call the CHP at 559-262-0400.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.