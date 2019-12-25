A vehicle collided with a bicyclist at 5:15 p.m. Monday at southbound Manor Street at Circle Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP determined Bethany Crooks, 21, was driving a Volkswagon on Manor Street in the first lane at approximately 45 miles per hour when Adrienne Smith, 49, crossed the intersection eastbound from Circle Drive. CHP says Crooks failed to yield and struck the bicycle on the rear wheel.
Smith was ejected from the bicycle, according to CHP, and thrown onto the roadway. Crooks pulled over and stopped after the collision.
Smith was taken to Kern Medical Center for assessment of her injuries, CHP said. The collision is still under investigation. Police do not think drugs or alcohol were a factor in the incident.
