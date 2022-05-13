CHP: Stolen-vehicle investigation leads to arrest

California Highway Patrol officers arrested a man on several felony charges after a stolen-vehicle and alleged DUI investigation led to a pursuit Friday.
Officers investigating reports of a possible DUI at 8:54 a.m. Friday located a white flatbed work truck matching the description of the suspect’s vehicle, near the intersection of Kratzmeyer Road at Santa Fe Way, according to a CHP news release.
CHP officers reported that a short pursuit ensued, during which time the suspect veered into a parked unoccupied Bakersfield Police Department patrol vehicle (unrelated to the pursuit), the release noted.
The suspect deliberately drove off the road on Jewetta Avenue, north of Rosedale Highway, and disabled the vehicle while attempting to drive over the railroad tracks, prompting the driver to flee the scene on foot.
Oscar Herrera, 32, of Bakersfield, was taken into custody on Lone Oak Drive at Mockingbird Court without incident, according to the release.
Herrera was arrested on suspicion of operating a stolen vehicle, evading law enforcement, resisting arrest, hit-and-run and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs.