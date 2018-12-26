The California Highway Patrol in Bakersfield had a busy Maximum Enforcement Period this holiday.
The department held a Maximum Enforcement Period from Dec. 21 through Dec. 25, during which it investigated two fatalities on Dec. 22 as well as arrested 60 people for driving under the influence.
The 2018 MEP report falls short from 2017 MEP report. Last year's stats during the holiday week was one fatal collision and 72 DUI arrests, according to the report.
The first fatality occurred at 9:13 a.m. at North Chester Avenue at Roberts Lane. The department said it received a report of a motorcyclist injured in the area. When they arrived, officers learned that a 2018 Honda Rebel motorcycle had collided with a 2014 Dodge Avenger.
The 28-year-old motorcyclist was ejected from his vehicle in the collision and sustained severe injuries. He was taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment but died shortly after. No one else was injured.
The second fatality occurred around 7:03 p.m., when the department received a report of a collision on Airport Drive north of Nadine Avenue. Officers determined that a 22-year-old man was walking west in the northbound lanes of Airport Drive outside of a crosswalk when he was hit by an unknown vehicle.
The CHP said he was then shortly hit again by a 2014 Mazda heading northbound on Airport Drive. The man died at the scene due to fatal injuries.
