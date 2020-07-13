The California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal car accident Saturday night at the intersection of Pond Road and Melcher Road, south of Delano.
Gabrielle Bay Delong, 34, was the victim of the fatal wreck and was pronounced dead at the scene at 11:09 p.m. Delong was traveling westbound on Pond Road east of Melcher when a Honda approached the intersection, CHP said in a news release.
The Honda failed to come to a complete stop and the front of Delong’s vehicle collided into the right side of the Honda. The impact caused the Honda to collide with a street sign, wooden post, and metal irrigation valve. Drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to factor in this collision.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.