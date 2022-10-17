CHP reports 2 killed in crash on Vineland Road

The California Highway Patrol reported two people were killed after a 2009 Infiniti G37 crashed on South Vineland Road on Sunday.
CHP officers responded to the fatal crash at 10:09 p.m. and reported a 24-year-old who was driving north on Vineland Road, north of Buena Vista Road, drifted onto a dirt shoulder on the east side of the roadway, according to a CHP news release.
The driver apparently overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle, as the front of the car and then the passenger’s side slammed into a tree.
The vehicle’s two occupants, the driver and one passenger, whose identities have not yet been released, were both killed in the crash, according to the release.
CHP officers are investigating whether drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash.