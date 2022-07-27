 Skip to main content
CHP reports 2 killed in 2-car crash

California Highway Patrol officers reported two people were killed Tuesday in a two-car crash in Buttonwillow.

At approximately 9:40 p.m., a 28-year-old man driving a 2009 Honda Accord north on Magnolia Avenue failed to stop at a stop sign at Kimberlina Road, according to a CHP report.

