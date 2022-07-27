CHP reports 2 killed in 2-car crash

California Highway Patrol officers reported two people were killed Tuesday in a two-car crash in Buttonwillow.
At approximately 9:40 p.m., a 28-year-old man driving a 2009 Honda Accord north on Magnolia Avenue failed to stop at a stop sign at Kimberlina Road, according to a CHP report.
The Accord, which also had one passenger, broadsided a Toyota RAV4 that was heading west on Kimberlina.
The driver of the Accord, as well as a passenger who was ejected from the vehicle, were both pronounced dead at the scene of the crash from their injuries. Their identities have not yet been released by the coroner’s office.
The driver of the Toyota sustained moderate injuries and was taken to Kern Medical.
The CHP is investigating the incident.