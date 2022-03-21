CHP reports 1 killed in Highway 178 crash

The Kern County coroner's office identified a man who was killed Saturday night when his Chevrolet 3500 truck crashed into an ascending rock embankment on the side of Highway 178.
At approximately 8:15 p.m., a truck driven by Ricky Lee Michael, 46, of Bakersfield, heading west on Highway 178, east of Rancheria Road, veered across the road and the eastbound lanes before crashing into the mountain on the opposite side of the road.
After the crash, Michael and a 12-year-old boy in the right front passenger seat remained inside the truck as it came to a stop, blocking the eastbound lane.
Michael was declared dead at the scene of the crash. The boy was taken to Kern Medical for the treatment of minor injuries.
Caltrans and CHP closed the road for approximately 1 hour and 50 minutes, according to the CHP report.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in this collision.
The identity of the driver has not yet been released.