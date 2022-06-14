CHP reports 1 killed in head-on Highway 178 collision

California Highway Patrol officers reported a Kernville woman was killed in a head-on collision Monday on Highway 178.
A 2021 Tesla heading east on Highway 178, east of Rancheria Road and just east of the canyon mouth, crossed over solid double yellow lines and crashed head on into a 2010 Ford heading west, according to a CHP report of the crash.
The driver of the Tesla was uninjured, the driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries and the passenger in the Ford sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
All occupants appeared to have been wearing their seat belts at the time of the collision, according to the report, which also noted that drugs and alcohol do not appear to have been factors in this collision.