CHP report reveals details on Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia's DUI arrest

A California Highway Patrol report on the arrest of Wasco Mayor Alex Garcia on suspicion of drunken driving provides details about the incident for the first time.
According to the report, a CHP officer witnessed a white pickup truck going 80 miles per hour on Highway 43, north of Merced Avenue, at 11:57 p.m. May 21 before initiating a traffic stop. The speed limit in the area is 65 miles per hour, the report says.
When the officer approached the driver’s side window, the report says Garcia had red and watery eyes and the smell of alcohol emanated from the vehicle.
During the field sobriety test, the report says Garcia displayed indications of having driven while under the influence of alcohol, including stepping off the line in the “walk and turn” test. Garcia submitted to two breath tests beginning at 12:45 a.m. The tests registered blood alcohol content of 0.08 percent, above the legal limit.
The report says Garcia was cited and driven to his home.
He has pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanors related to driving while under the influence. He is next scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Aug. 19.