CHP: Pedestrian walks into traffic, is hit by vehicle and dies

A 33-year-old woman who walked directly into the path of a vehicle on Airport Drive at Castaic Avenue early Saturday was hit and died, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Officers reported that the woman was crossing the street in a westerly direction at 2:33 a.m. The driver of a 2012 Volkswagen was heading south on Airport Drive, approaching Castaic Avenue. The pedestrian failed to yield the right-of-way to the Volkswagen, and walked into the path of the vehicle while the driver took evasive action, CHP reported.
Officers reported the pedestrian was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, a CHP report said. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with officers.