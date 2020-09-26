A California Highway Patrol pedestrian safety operation held Friday netted 45 citations, seven warnings, one vehicle impound — and one arrest of a felon in possession of a loaded firearm.
The Bakersfield office of the CHP said the operation conducted on Niles Street at Webster Street in east Bakersfield and Roberts Lane at Plymouth Avenue in Oildale focused on drivers and pedestrians who violate right-of-way laws or who take unsafe and illegal actions.
The CHP issued these tips:
• Drivers should be on the lookout for and yield the right-of-way to pedestrians.
• Drivers should slow down when in an area where pedestrians are likely to be.
• Never pass a car stopped for pedestrians. It’s against the law and highly dangerous for those crossing the street.
• Pedestrians should cross at the corner, at crosswalks, or intersections wherever possible. This is where drivers expect to see pedestrians.
• Pedestrians should look both ways for traffic before crossing, make eye contact with the driver, and make certain cars are yielding before crossing.
• Pedestrians should wear bright colored, reflective clothing and use a flashlight when walking in the dark.
And the pedestrians should put reflective tape on their stolen shopping carts if illegally crossing the street at night.
