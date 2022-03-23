CHP: Passenger killed, children injured, driver arrested in single-car crash

California Highway Patrol officers reported a woman was killed and two children sustained major injuries in a single-car crash on Interstate 5, just south of Grapevine Road.
A 2004 Nissan Maxima with six people inside, including four children, crashed around 11:01 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of Interstate 5 in Fort Tejon, according to a CHP report.
A 25-year-old Bakersfield woman in the passenger seat, whose identity has not yet been released, was killed in the crash. A 5-year-old and a 7-year-old who were sharing a seatbelt were taken to Kern Medical for the treatment of major injuries. A 1-year-old in a child car seat was uninjured, and a 3-year-old in another child-safety car seat was treated for moderate injuries.
The driver, Juan Morales Jr., 18, of Bakersfield, was taken into custody after a fully loaded pistol was found in the vehicle.
The northbound lanes of I-5 were closed for approximately four hours as officers investigated. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected as factors in the crash.
This crash is still under investigation.