CHP: One killed in single-car crash Saturday

California Highway Patrol officers reported a woman died Saturday in a single-car crash off Highway 99.
A woman driving a 2012 Nissan Altima south on Highway 99, north of Merle Haggard Drive, made an unsafe turning movement that caused the Nissan to leave the road and head down an embankment, according to a CHP report. The car ultimately crashed into a fence and then a piece of road-construction equipment, sustaining major damage.
The identity of the driver, who was declared dead at the scene of the collision, has not yet been released.
It has not yet been determined alcohol and drugs were a factor for the cause of this crash, the CHP report noted.
The crash is still under investigation.