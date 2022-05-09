CHP: One killed in fatal collision with big rig on Highway 46

California Highway Patrol officers reported a man died Saturday after a Highway 46 collision involving a big rig and a 2014 GMC truck in Buttonwillow.
An 88-year-old man driving the GMC east on Highway 46 failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Highway 33, according to a CHP report, and crashed into the left side of a 2017 Kenworth making a left turn.
The driver of the GMC was declared dead at the scene of the crash. His identity has not yet been released. He was traveling with a 76-year-old woman who was taken to Kern Medical for the treatment of moderate injuries, according to a CHP report.
The collision is being investigated by the Buttonwillow area CHP office. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be a factor in this collision, the report noted.