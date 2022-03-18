CHP: One killed in crash on Stockdale Highway

California Highway Patrol officers reported a man was killed early Friday morning in a fatal head-on collision on Stockdale Highway.
The driver of a 2004 Chevrolet was heading west on Stockdale Highway, west of Highway 43 near Buttonwillow, around 1:47 a.m. when the vehicle veered into the eastbound lanes, according to a CHP news release.
The Chevrolet collided with a 2017 Kenworth big rig that was traveling east on Stockdale Highway.
The driver of the Chevrolet sustained fatal injuries, according to CHP officials from the Buttonwillow area office, who also noted that alcohol was suspected to be a contributing factor in the crash. The lone passenger in the Chevrolet was taken to Kern Medical for the treatment of major injuries.