CHP officers reported 1 killed in Highway 99 crash

A man was killed Tuesday morning after his van, which was stopped in the No. 3 southbound lane of Highway 99, was struck by a big rig, according to California Highway Patrol officials.
A Volvo 670 semi-trailer combination heading south on Highway 99, just north of Merced Avenue around 4:45 a.m., was unable to stop in time, and crashed into the rear of a Chrysler Town and Country van, according to officials.
The van was pushed off the roadway and onto the right shoulder, and the man inside was ejected and suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the big rig was not injured.
At this time, alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash.