CHP offering Start Smart class

California Highway Patrol officers with the Bakersfield area office are offering their free Start Smart for current and prospective drivers at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Start Smart is a free class offered to current and prospective teenage drivers, and their parents or guardians.
The two-hour, no-cost class discusses issues such as safe-driving habits, the consequences of poor choices behind the wheel and tips on how to avoid a collision, according to a CHP news release.
The class will be held at the Bakersfield CHP 420 Club at 3910 Alfred Harrell Highway in Bakersfield. Because space is limited, attendees are asked to sign up ahead of time with the Bakersfield CHP Office at 661-396-6600. At least one parent or guardian must accompany the student.