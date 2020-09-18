The California Highway Patrol will offer its free “Start Smart” class to current and prospective teenage drivers and their parents or guardians on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
The two-hour class discusses important issues such as safe driving habits, consequences of poor choices behind the wheel and tips on how to avoid a collision, according to a CHP news release.
“Parents and teens will be more aware, more educated, and better prepared to handle the stress of a new driver,” CHP said.
Class will take place at the Bakersfield CHP 420 Club, 3910 Alfred Harrell Hwy. Class size will be limited.
Anyone interested can call the Bakersfield CHP Office at 396-6600 to sign up.
