CHP observing maximum enforcement period for Independence Day weekend

The California Highway Patrol plans a maximum enforcement period during the Independence Day holiday weekend.
Officers will focus on speed enforcement from 6:01 p.m. Friday through 11:59 p.m. Monday. All available officers will be on the roads watching for drivers who are distracted, speeding or driving under the influence. Officers will also look for aggressive driving and road rage incidents.
During last year's Independence Day maximum enforcement period, at least 36 people were killed in crashes on California roads, the CHP reported. CHP made 738 arrests for DUI of alcohol or drugs.