CHP: Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash

The California Highway Patrol reported a man was killed Saturday when his motorcycle crashed into a canal off Highway 46.

Officers from the CHP's Buttonwillow area office responded to a crash around 7:36 p.m., near Highway 46 and Poso Avenue.

