CHP: Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash

The California Highway Patrol reported a man was killed Saturday when his motorcycle crashed into a canal off Highway 46.
Officers from the CHP's Buttonwillow area office responded to a crash around 7:36 p.m., near Highway 46 and Poso Avenue.
Abel Barboza Tolento, a 27-year-old man from Wasco, was driving a Honda dirt bike along the canal bank that parallels Highway 46, east of Poso, where he crashed into an irrigation pipe.
Both Tolento and his motorcycle slid off of the canal bank and came to rest in the canal, which was full of water at the time of this collision. Kern County Search and Rescue responded to the scene and both the driver and the Honda Motorcycle were retrieved from the canal. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
CHP officers are investigating whether drugs and alcohol played a role in the crash.
