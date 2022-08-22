CHP K-9 team uncovers a quarter-ton of methamphetamine

With help from a K-9 unit, California Highway Patrol officers were able to seize 500 pounds of crystal methamphetamine last week, according to a CHP news release.
"One of the largest drug seizures by a California Highway Patrol (CHP) Central Division canine team" started with a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on a 2017 Land Rover at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of Highway 99, north of 7th Standard Road in Bakersfield.
The officers became suspicious due to "indicators of criminal activity," according to the release, which resulted in the officers requesting assistance from the K-9 unit. After the K-9 alerted officers to the presence of narcotics, they found "crystal methamphetamine in several cardboard boxes in the cargo area." CHP officials were not immediately available to release the identities of the suspects.
Two men from Fresno were booked into Kern County Jail on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance for sale and selling or transporting methamphetamine. The case has been sent to the Kern County Narcotics Task Force.
CHP officials reported that it's been a productive month for drug seizures, and that 1,384 pounds have been seized so far this year, including cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and fentanyl.
Tuesday’s arrests follow two traffic stops by Central Division K-9 officers on the same day, which resulted in the combined seizure of 150 pounds of drugs — 92 pounds of cocaine and 66 pounds of methamphetamine. Those seizures were made in Fresno and Tulare counties, respectively, according to the release.