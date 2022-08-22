 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CHP K-9 team uncovers a quarter-ton of methamphetamine

Slide Public Safety

With help from a K-9 unit, California Highway Patrol officers were able to seize 500 pounds of crystal methamphetamine last week, according to a CHP news release. 

"One of the largest drug seizures by a California Highway Patrol (CHP) Central Division canine team" started with a traffic stop for a vehicle code violation on a 2017 Land Rover at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of Highway 99, north of 7th Standard Road in Bakersfield.

Recommended for you

Coronavirus Cases