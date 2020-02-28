The California Highway Patrol is investigating a Tuesday traffic fatality of a California City man.
The incident occurred on State Route 14, north of Silver Queen Road in Mojave.
The deceased was the occupant of a vehicle that collided with another vehicle around 7:21 p.m. He at the scene as a result of his injuries, according to the Kern County Coroner’s Office.
The victim’s name is being withheld, according to the coroner’s office.
CHP encourages anyone with information regarding this incident to contact 824-2408.
