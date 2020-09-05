The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting at a vehicle carrying a family of eight that happened Saturday morning on Highway 58.
Officers responded around 5 a.m. to call of a shooting on eastbound Highway 58 east of Mount Vernon Avenue. The victims in a Chevrolet Tahoe had exited at Oswell Street and called 911, CHP reported. Officers found two bullet holes in the vehicle.
Nobody was hurt.
The Bakersfield CHP said the suspect vehicle might be a green Hyundai sedan, which was last seen exiting Highway 58 eastbound, then reentering Highway 58 westbound from Oswell Street. There was no description of the suspects.
The Bakersfield CHP Office asks that anyone with information about the incident call 396-6600.
