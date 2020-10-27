The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian incident that happened Monday afternoon on Manor Street, east of North Chester Avenue in Oildale.
At about 4:29 p.m., the Bakersfield Communication Center received a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian crash and was notified the pedestrian had possibly succumbed to their injuries.
Bobby Lee Bullard, 58, was a pedestrian standing next to his vehicle when he was struck by another vehicle. He expired at the scene from his injuries at 4:27 p.m., according to the Kern County coroner's office.
Officers found that a food delivery truck was parked on the south shoulder of eastbound Manor Street when a pedestrian was standing in the lane of eastbound Manor Street retrieving or returning a delivery to the open left rear door, according to CHP.
A box truck was traveling east on Manor Street at about 40 mph, according to CHP. The driver of the box truck observed the pedestrian in the roadway and moved to the left side of the lane. As the box truck passed the parked food truck, the passenger side mirror of the box truck struck the opened reefer door of the food truck. Immediately after this crash, the pedestrian was struck by the passing box truck.
The pedestrian died at the scene, according to CHP. There were no other injuries reported. Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor, CHP reported.