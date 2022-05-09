CHP investigating hit-and-run that killed pedestrian

California Highway Patrol officers are investigating a fatal hit-and-run collision Friday night near the intersection of Niles Street at Fairfax Road.
A big rig pulling a trailer traveling east on Niles Street before making a right turn to head south on Fairfax Road struck a woman who was attempting to cross Niles Street in the crosswalk.
The woman was declared dead at the scene of the collision, according to the CHP news release.
After the collision, the driver fled the scene by heading south on Fairfax Road, according to a CHP report.
The identity of the woman has not yet been released.
It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors in this collision. Anyone with information pertaining to this collision is encouraged to contact the California Highway Patrol Bakersfield Area office at 661-396-6600.