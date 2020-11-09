The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic accident on Monday morning on Highway 46, west of Beech Avenue near Wasco.
At about 4:38 a.m., CHP officers responded for a major injury head-on crash involving a Honda and BMW. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene and the driver of the BMW was airlifted to Kern Medical Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, CHP said in a news release.
SR-46 was closed in both directions and traffic was rerouted for nearly three hours, CHP said. It wasn't known if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the crash.