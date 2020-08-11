The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred in east Bakersfield on Tuesday, on Highway 178 at Beale Avenue.
CHP received a call at about 8:22 a.m. of a crash involving a single vehicle. The driver pinned inside the automobile, according to the report.
An investigation showed that the vehicle veered to the right off the roadway, struck a guardrail, and collided head-on with a bridge. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Their identity will be released by the coroner’s office.
Alcohol or drugs didn't appear to be factors in the accident, CHP said.
Anyone with information regarding the crash is urged to contact Bakersfield CHP at 396-6600.
