The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred Sunday evening on Highway 58 at Oswell Street.
At about 7:53 p.m. the Bakersfield Communication Center received a call of a traffic crash. Officers arrived on scene and it was determined to be a solo vehicle accident which resulted in the death of a 37-year-old woman.
Her identity was not immediately available.
According to CHP, the woman was driving westbound on Highway 58 and turned her vehicle to the right. The car went off the road and down a descending embankment, hitting a chain link fence. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.
A news release from the agency said that alcohol and/or drugs didn't appear to be a factor in the accident.