The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic accident Monday morning at the intersection of Burbank Street and Scaroni Avenue.
At around 7 a.m. the driver of a Nissan Altima entered the intersection of Burbank Street and Scaroni Avenue, CHP said in a news release. An SUV heading northbound on Scaroni Avenue approached the intersection and struck the Altima broadside on the driver’s side door, CHP said. Both vehicles struck a fence from a nearby business.
The driver of the Altima was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
It’s unknown if alcohol or drugs played a factor in the accident, CHP said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.