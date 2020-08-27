The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic accident on Thursday morning involving a vehicle that went into the Friant-Kern Canal near McFarland, off of Peterson Road east of Driver Road.
CHP received a call of a vehicle going into the canal at approximately 11 a.m.
According to CHP, the vehicle was traveling east on Peterson Road when it drove into the canal. The vehicle became fully submerged before a worker in the area located it and immediately called 911.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene by the Kern County Fire Department. They were not identified in the CHP report.
It's not known if alcohol or drugs played a factor, CHP said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact Bakersfield Area CHP at 396-6600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.