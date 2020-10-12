The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal vehicle versus pedestrian collision on I-5 south of Highway 166 in the Fort Tejon area on Saturday evening.
At about 6:59 p.m. the Bakersfield Communications Center received a call of a collision involving a Dodge Ram pickup and a pedestrian on I-5 southbound. CHP officers and Grapevine Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Facility responded to the scene and found one pedestrian dead, CHP said in a news release.
CHP said the pedestrian had pulled her vehicle to the right shoulder, exited and appeared to be walking within the traffic lanes. The driver of the Dodge was traveling southbound when the right side of the truck collided with the victim.
Alcohol appeared to play a factor in the collision, according to CHP.