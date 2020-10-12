The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal off-road vehicle accident that occurred early Saturday morning on Wildwood Road, south of Highway 46.
The Bakersfield Communications Center received a call just after midnight regarding a solo motorcycle crash, and CHP officers and medical personnel responded to the scene.
A CHP news release said that a 28-year-old man was riding a 2019 Yamaha Raptor southbound on Wildwood Road at an unknown speed. The vehicle left the road and struck a power pole, CHP said. The rider was ejected from the Yamaha and sustained fatal injuries, the news release stated.
He was wearing an approved helmet and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, according to CHP.