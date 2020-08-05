The California Highway Patrol responded to a fatal collision Wednesday morning involving a train and passenger vehicle on Edison Highway east of Oswell Street.
A 21-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene and a 21-year-old woman was taken to Kern Medical with major injuries.
At approximately 10:50 a.m. CHP was notified of the major-injury crash. When emergency personnel arrived on scene they located a Nissan Altima that had been struck by a freight train. Two people that had been ejected from the vehicle, CHP said in a news release.
A preliminary investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling east on Edison Highway at a high rate of speed, passing another vehicle from the second lane. The Nissan lost control and veered to the left across a raised center median and westbound lanes. It continued onto the north shoulder and overturned onto the railroad tracks where it was struck by the eastbound train.
It's unknown if impairment played a factor, CHP said. This collision remains under investigation.
Anyone with information pertaining to the crash is urged to contact CHP at 396-6600.
