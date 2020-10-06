The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal Monday afternoon traffic accident that left three people dead and two with major injuries at the intersection of Orange Street and Poplar Avenue near Shafter.
According to CHP, just after 4 p.m. an Infiniti sedan occupied by three was traveling south at the intersection of Poplar Avenue and Orange Street. A Chevy Impala, traveling westbound on Orange Street at a high rate of speed, ran a stop sign and broadsided the Infiniti, CHP said. The driver and right-front passenger of the Infiniti died and the rear passenger was injured, CHP said.
The driver of the Impala suffered major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical where she was pronounced dead, according to CHP.